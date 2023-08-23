Paa Kwesi Schandorf has said the BBC apologised for erroneously telling him he won the Komla Dumor Award

Schandorf said the prominent broadcasting company showed integrity by apologising for the regrettable oversight

Paa Kwesi Asare of Media General was eventually adjudged the winner of the 2023 Komla Dumor Award

Multimedia journalist Paa Kwesi Schandorf has clarified that the confusion over Paa Kwesi Asare of Media General winning the Komla Dumor Award stemmed from a mistake by the BBC.

Schandorf said the BBC had initially congratulated him for winning the Komla Dumor Award.

Paa Kwesi Schandorf (L) said the BBC apologised for causing confusion over the award's winner. Source: Facebook/@PaaKwesiSchandorf. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Source: Facebook

Some social media users had also raised concerns about the win by Asare.

In a statement responding to the controversy over who won the award, he said he had sought clarity from the BBC:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The BBC responded via a phone call where they promised to investigate the matter. Later after the call, they sent another email and extended their sincerest apologies to me, explaining that the initial email congratulating me was a 'regrettable oversight' and an 'error'.”

Schandorf added that he wholly accepted the BBC’s explanation for the mistake and lauded the broadcaster for showing integrity.

He further called for an end to the debates and controversies surrounding the awarding of Asare.

Media General gifts Paa Kwesi Asare $10,000 for win

YEN.com.gh reported that Media General awarded Paa Kwesi Asare $10,000 for winning the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

Asare, an employee of the media establishment since 2016, made history as the first Ghanaian to win the distinguished award.

He joined the list of these past winners: Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya (Zambia), Victoria Rubadiri (Kenya), Solomon Serwanjja (Uganda), Waihiga Mwaura (Kenya), Amina Yuguda (Nigeria), Didi Akinyelure (Nigeria), and Nancy Kacungira (Uganda).

Norkor Duah, a member of the company's Board of Directors, presented the cheque to the trailblazer after TV3's News 360 on Monday, August 21.

Delay wins Excellence in Media Award

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media star Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, was honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year event.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh