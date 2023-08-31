An NPP flagbearer aspirant Boakye Agyarko has stepped away from the Super Delegates Congress run-off for fifth place

The NPP had reduced the electoral college of the Super Delegates Congress to the National Council for the run-off

Agyarko wrote to the NPP and said the party’s leadership had unjustly disrupted the laid-down processes

A New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has stepped away from run-off election being organised to break the tie between himself and Francis Addai-Nimoh on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Agyarko said the reviewed format of the run-off, in which only the NPP National Council members would vote, was unjust and unconstitutional.

In a letter, to the party, he described the decision to reduce the electoral college for the run-off as an “errant decision.”

“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision."

The NPP held a super delegates conference last Saturday to reduce its flagbearer hopefuls from ten to five.

Citi News reported that the National Council met on the matter on Wednesday and concluded that the run-off should be held but only with its members voting.

The party also tried to convince one of the aspirants to concede the run-off.

Agyarko calls congress a waste of time

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Agyarko criticised the format of the Super Delegates Congress, which is intended to select the final five flagbearer aspirants.

Agyarko described the super delegates election as a “bloody waste of time.” He, however, noted that the intent of the Super Delegates Congress to whittle down the candidates was still laudable.

Run-off for Agyarko and Addai Nimoh

A tie between Addai Nimoh and Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

The two tied for the final spot with nine votes each and will contest in a run-off on September 2, 2023.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

A former Minister of Trades and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

