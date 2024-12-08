Elections 2024: Patrick Yaw Boamah Declares Himself Winner Over Baba Sadiq In Okaikwei Central
The New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, said he has won the seat after the 2024 election.
His claim comes as the Electoral Commission (EC) has not formally declared who won the Okaikwei Central Parliamentary seat.
His main contender from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Sadiq, has also declared himself the winner of the election in the area.
This has left many wondering which of the two actually won the seat.
Source: YEN.com.gh
