Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi Constituency, lost his seat to NDC's Abdul-Fataw Alhassan and shared his concession statement on social media

He expressed gratitude for his time in office but notably plagiarised portions from Kamala Harris’ 2024 concession speech

The plagiarism has drawn attention to his speech and got several social media users commenting on his post

Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency Farouk Aliu Mahama lost his seat to Abdul-Fataw Alhassan of the National Democratic Party (NDC).

The results from the collation centre showed that Abdul-Fataw Alhassan polled 30,707 votes against Farouk Aliu Mahama's 29,819 to win the seat.

The incumbent MP shared a concession speech on social media. The speech had several portions of it copied from Kamala Haris’ concession after she lost to Donald Trump,

In his Facebook post, Farouk Aliu Mahama posted:

“My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me for the past four years, full of love for Yendi, and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but we have every reason to thank Almighty Allah for His grace.”

He also plagiarised some parts of his concluding statement as well.

Netizens condemn Farouk Aliu Mahama’s plagiarism

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from netizens after they realised Farouk Aliu Mahama copied his concession statement. Read them below:

Aidoo Deeshini TekNine said:

“Copy copy, you just had to leave us with a plagiarised speech. Last minute disgrace 🤦🏽.”

Mohammed Tauphick wrote:

“Next time, don't steal parliamentary primaries.😂😂.”

Sayibu Abdul-Rhaman said:

“Your last paragraph is a quote from Kamala Harris, not acknowledging her or putting that in quotation is tantamount to plagiarism.”

@mccallkwadzo wrote:

“Boss do am, Apprentice no go do am. 😂😂😂.”

@MadameA23061 said:

“You mean, he couldnt string a few words together? He had to do ditodito? My goodness! What a shock.”

