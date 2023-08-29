The founder of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo

The pastor said he was shocked President Akufo-Addo said the next NPP flagbearer will fix Ghana’s problems

President Akufo-Addo made the comments that shocked Prophet Oduro during the NPP Super Delegates Congress

The founder of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has slammed President Akufo-Addo for saying that Ghana's problems would be fixed by the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer of the country.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, August 27, 2023, Prophet Oduro said that he was shocked by the President's posturing.

President Akufo-Addo (L) and Prophet Kofi Oduro. Source: Facebook/@NanaAddoDankwaAkufo-Addo/@ProphetDr.KofiOduro

In his view, President Akufo-Addo had given up on stabilising Ghana in the present.

"Well, I have put my hope in my president that this particular one would do the job. He is waiting for the next leader. It's just like you are in the hospital, and you trusted the doctor so much, but the doctor says that this thing, I don't have any power over it," he added.

The comments were made by President Akufo-Addo ahead of the Super Delegates Congress.

NPP super delegates congress results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Bawumia won the congress vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

NPP won't win 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the poll results show the governing NPP is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Bawumia in 2024.

Bawumia was tipped by a previous poll by the same pollsters as among the leading candidates in the party's upcoming presidential primaries.

Kyerematen was named as having the same chance as Bawumia to excel in the polls. The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

