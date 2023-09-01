The New Patriotic Party has called off the super delegates congress run-off for the fifth flagbearer aspirant position

The party called off the run-off after the Boakye Agyarko withdrew from the race when the electoral college was reduced

Agyarko said the decision to limit the voting to the NPP National Council members was unconstitutional

The New Patriotic Party has called off the run-off scheduled to break the tie between Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko.

The scrapping of the run-off, which was Scheduled for September 2, 2023, follows the withdrawal of Agyarko from the race.

Boakye Agyarko (L) withdrew from the run-off after changes to the process. Source: Facebook/@NewPatrioticParty

Source: Facebook

The party communicated the development to Agyarko in a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh.

"We take notice of your decision to withdraw from the contest and therefore the run-off election scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, will no longer be held,"

A tie between Addai Nimoh and Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided, prompting deliberations from the party.

But Agyarko said the reviewed format of the run-off, in which only the NPP National Council members would vote, was unjust and unconstitutional.

Agyarko calls congress a waste of time

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Agyarko criticised the format of the Super Delegates Congress, which is intended to select the final five flagbearer aspirants.

Agyarko described the super delegates election as a “bloody waste of time.” He, however, noted that the intent of the Super Delegates Congress to whittle down the candidates was still laudable.

The aspirant felt there were more efficient ways to select the final five.

Results from Super Delegates Congress

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, won the election with 629 votes followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes.

Former trades minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, came third with 95 votes.

Former Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the Super Delegates Congress, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP’s next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, he hoped the NPP would rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

Source: YEN.com.gh