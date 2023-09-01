The NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged Ghanaians to do away with the New Patriotic Party government

Asiedu Nketia described the NPP as the greatest deception in Ghana’s recent democratic history

The NDC chairman said the Akufo-Addo administration had allowed state capture in Ghanaian society

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said the NPP administration is beyond redemption.

Nketia described the Akufo-Addo administration and the NPP as engaging in a “complete deception”.

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and Asiedu Nketia (R). Surce: Facebook/@NanaAddoDankwaAkufo-Addo/@JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

Nketia said systems for fighting corruption were too compromised under the current government.

He told Class FM that Ghanaians had to leave the NPP in the next election.

“This government cannot be reformed it must be scrapped do you understand, so any attempt that looks like oh now they’ve learnt their lesson they want to do things they want to introduce transparency, they want to fight corruption, how can corrupt people fight corruption?”

“I’ll call this administration the greatest deception, the greatest deception in the 4th republic,” he added.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the NPP Super Delegates Congress, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP’s next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, he hoped the NPP would rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

Pastor blasts Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh also reported that the founder of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo.

The pastor said he was shocked President Akufo-Addo said the next NPP flagbearer will fix Ghana’s problems.

President Akufo-Addo made the comments that shocked Prophet Oduro during the NPP Super Delegates Congress.

NPP won't win 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the poll results show the governing NPP is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Bawumia in 2024.

Bawumia was tipped by a previous poll by the same pollsters as among the leading candidates in the party's upcoming presidential primaries. Kyerematen was named as having the same chance as Bawumia to excel in the polls.

The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

Source: YEN.com.gh