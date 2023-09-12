The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has criticised President Akufo-Addo for using its platform to campaign against the NDC

President Akufo-Addo made political comments against former President John Mahama during the GBA conference

The GBA’s Public Relations Officer, Saviour Kudze, described the president’s comments as unacceptable

The Ghana Bar Association has distanced itself from President Nana Akufo-Addo's campaign against former president John Mahama during the Ghana Bar Association Conference held in Cape Coast.

The association’s PRO, Saviour Kudze said using its platform for campaigning was improper.

John Mahama (L) and President Nana Akufo-Addo (R). Source: Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama/@NanaAddoDanquahAkufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

“... to go ahead to say that because of what he [Mahama] said people should more or less vote against him, I think that to me amounted in doing some political campaign on our platform which to me is not acceptable,” Kudze said.

President Akufo-Addo was responding to Mahama's claim at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawyers forum that partisan judges were being appointed under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In his response, the president notably said Mahama's claim about partisan judges was why Ghanaians "should ensure the defeat" of the NDC in the 2024 elections.

Response from Mahama's office

Responding to some of the comments by the President, Mahama’s special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, described them as baseless to YEN.com.gh.

“An outrightly useless pronouncement from a president who has completely debased the presidency, promoted corruption, politicised the judiciary with pro- NPP appointments and yet thinks making uncouth political statements at a bar conference will wash him up,” Mogtari stated.

What Mahama said at an NDC forum

While addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd annual event of the Lawyers Association of Ghana, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama said the December 2024 election would be the most critical since 1992.

According to him, the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election would be an opportunity for NDC to restore the faith of Ghanaians in Ghana's constitutional government.

“Let us not think that we are immune to what is happening in the sub-region," he said in reference to the recent coup in Niger and those in Mali and Burkina Faso not long ago.

Asiedu Nketia urges Ghanaians to drop NPP

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said Ghanaians needed to vote out the NPP government in the next election.

Asiedu Nketia described the NPP as the greatest deception in Ghana’s recent democratic history.

The NDC chairman said the Akufo-Addo administration had allowed state capture in Ghanaian society.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh