Francis Asenso-Boakye, the incumbent member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, has retained his seat on the NPP ticket.

The Minister for Roads and Highways received 47 275 votes, representing 85.49% of the total votes cast, while the candidate for the National Democratic Party received only 8,023 votes.

Francis Asenso-Boakye retains the Bantama Constituency seat. Photo credit: @asensoboakye_f.

Source: Instagram

During his tenure as the MP for Bantama between 2017 and 2024, Honourable Francis Asenso-Boakye commissioned many development projects for various communities in the Bantama constituency.

He sponsored many young people to set up their own businesses through the Bizbox Project, the Ghana Enterprise Agency initiative.

Source: YEN.com.gh