The running mate of John Dramani Mahama shared a post after Dr Bawumia called the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress to concede defeat in the 2024 election.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang thanked Ghanaians for the resounding victory and promised they would not disappoint the citizens.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang celebrates as Dr Bawumia concedes to John Mahama. Photo credit: NJOAgyemang

Source: Facebook

In a post on X, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang said:

“Thank you Ghana!!! We will not let you down. It’s time to RESET #ChangeIsHere.”

With the NDC winning this election, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang makes history as the first female Vice President of the country.

Her post came right after John Mahama shared that Dr Bawumia had conceded to him. However, as of the time of publishing the post had been deleted.

Prior to the elections, she made several promises on behalf of the party while campaigning across the country.

One such was the establishment of a women's development bank that would enhance women's access to credit during their governance.

Ghanaians react to Ghana's first female veep

YEN.com.gh collated some social media reactions as Ghana has its first female Vice President. Read some of the reactions below:

Aku Biddah said:

"Merry Christmas my people! Thanking God for Ghana's first Female Veep. History is made! It is indeed possible ✌️."

Alex Bright Ngarigma wrote:

"A running mate who never use foul language against her opponent. This is unprecedented. Congratulations 🎊, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana's first female Veep."

MK Ghaddafi said:

"We made History! 🔥🙏🏼❤️ Ghana’s First Female VEEP! If you say fi - we shall make her Ghana’s First Female President!"

Osonoba Kissi Agyenkwa wrote:

"The only aspect of NDC’s win I am happy for is the fact that we will have the first female Veep in Ghana. This will help strengthen our democracy as a country and show inclusiveness."

Kwadwo La Laser said:

"Historic! Ghana gets its first female Veep! Congrats Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang!!! You will do well, given your extensive experience."

Source: YEN.com.gh