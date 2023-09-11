President Akufo-Addo has condemned John Mahama over claims courts were being stacked with pro-NPP judges

The president said Mahama’s comments were very dangerous to the stability of Ghana’s democracy

In comments made to YEN.com.gh, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said President Akufo-Addo had rather politicised the judiciary

President Nana Akufo-Addo has fired back at former President John Mahama over his claims that the judiciary has been packed with judges aligned with the NPP.

Addressing the Ghana Bar Conference on September 11, 2023, President Akufo-Addo said Mahama’s comments as “very dangerous” to Ghana’s democracy.

“Not only are these concepts new in our public discourse but they are also extremely dangerous and represent the brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by allegedly responsible politicians,” he said.

Response from Mahama's office

Responding to the comments by the President, Mahama’s special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, described them as baseless to YEN.com.gh.

“An outrightly useless pronouncement from a President who has completely debased the presidency, promoted corruption, politicised the judiciary with pro- NPP appointments and yet thinks making uncouth political statements at a Bar Conference will wash him up,” Mogtari stated.

Mahama’s comments about partisanship in the judiciary were made during an NDC Lawyers Conference in Akosombo on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

He said President Akufo-Addo had appointed judges aligned to the NPP to influence certain decisions.

Mahama thus charged NDC lawyers to prepare themselves to take up positions on the bench to balance out its composition.

What Mahama said at an NDC forum

While addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd annual event of the Lawyers Association of Ghana, Mahama said the December 2024 election would be the most critical since 1992.

According to him, the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election would be an opportunity for NDC to restore the faith of Ghanaians in Ghana's constitutional government.

“Let us not think that we are immune to what is happening in the sub-region," he said in reference to the recent coup in Niger and those in Mali and Burkina Faso not long ago.

Asiedu Nketia urges Ghanaians to drop NPP

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said Ghanaian needed to vote out the NPP government in the next election.

Asiedu Nketia described the NPP as the greatest deception in Ghana’s recent democratic history.

The NDC chairman said the Akufo-Addo administration had allowed state capture in Ghanaian society.

