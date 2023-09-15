The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed the apology by the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Indications are that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received the public apology made by the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, warmly.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, called the apology a positive move.

Sarah Adwoa Safo at the NPP headquarters earlier in 2023. Source: Facebook/@Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

“She has done something positive and the party welcomes her apology,” Mohammed said.

Adwoa Safo surprised many when she publicly apologised to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP and the leadership of Parliament for her long absence from the country.

In an apology video, the former minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said she did not mean to cause disaffection for the party.

Adwoa Safo added that her conduct was due to issues beyond her control.

Adwoa Safo sacked as Gender Minister

President Akufo-Addo sacked Adwoa Safo as gender minister after more than a year of continuous absence from work.

While in the US, a move was made to declare her seat vacant.

Although she sought a leave of absence for personal reasons from the President, she overstayed by over 12 months.

Adwoa Safo returns to Ghana after months of absence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Adwoa Safo returned to Ghana in November last year after months of absence.

The MP took a long break from her parliamentary duties to attend to her private family business in the US.

Her long absence from her legislative role nearly cost her the seat as party officials and the leadership of the Majority caucus initiated an action to kick her out.

Also, in January 2023, she visited the NPP’s Asylum Down headquarters in a spirit of candour and reconciliation.

