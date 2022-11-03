The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has returned to Ghana after months of absence

The MP took a long break from her parliamentary duties to attend to her private family business in the United States of America

Her long absence from her legislative role nearly cost her the seat as party officials and the leadership of the Majority caucus initiated an action to kick her out

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The embattled Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has made a grand return to the country after months of absence.

The MP took a long break from her parliamentary duties to attend to what she described as an urgent family business in the United States of America.

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo Image Credit: @Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

But sources close to Accra-based Citi News reveal that the MP is currently in the country preparing to resume her legislative duties.

According to the report, the MP is expected to be in the chamber of the house ahead of a debate to decide her fate.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The continuous absence of the MP has been widely criticized by some of her constituents, her party members and even her colleague MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Together with two other MPs, Assin Central's Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Ayawaso Central's Henry Quartey, the MP was hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for breaching the 15-day rule of the house and the 1992 constitution.

Unlike the two who appeared and assigned medical reasons for their absence, Adwoa Safo failed to explain her side of the issue.

The MP was offered enough opportunities to appear before the committee, even via zoom, but all those overtures were turned down.

The committee, which was incensed at the development, subsequently wrapped up its report and presented same to the plenary with a recommendation for Ken Agyapong and Henry Quartey to be set free.

However, a decision on Adwoa Safo divided committee members; while the Majority side insisted her conduct was an affront to the house, the Minority jumped to her defence.

With a decision on her split at the committee level, the report was tabled before the house for consideration, but again the plenary was divided.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in summing up his side's argument, said the report of the privileges committee recommending that her seat be declared vacant should be enforced and not subject to a vote.

But the Speaker of Parliament, in a ruling, said that move was alien to the house and directed that the entire 275-membership of parliament and not a few should decide on the fate of the MP.

Earlier this year, Adwoa Safo was stripped of her duties as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Adwoa Safo Chills on Private Jet as She Sends Message to Her Enemies; Photos of Her Rich Life Stir Reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo had shared several mouth-watering photos of her fun moments on a private jet.

In the shots seen by YEN.com.gh on social media, the MP looked very happy despite a fierce public backlash against her prolonged absence from Parliament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh