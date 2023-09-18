Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo plans to run to enter Parliament again ahead of the 2024 election

Adwoa Safo said she has informed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of her re-election plans

The Dome–Kwabenya MP recently apologised to the President and the NPP after rent long-term absences without permission

The Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has indicated her intent to make another bid for Parliament in 2024.

Adwoa Safo told the press that she has informed the NPP of her intention to run again following an apology to the party for her controversial conduct.

“Politics is a game of numbers, if it’s the will of God and the people want me, I will run again,” the MP said.

Adwoa Safo publicly apologised to the President, the Vice President, and the leadership of the NPP because of her conduct over the last two years.

She was away from official duties from Parliament and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection without permission.

In an apology video, the former minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said she did not mean to cause disaffection for the party.

Adwoa Safo added that her conduct was due to issues beyond her control.

The NPP welcomed the apology by the Dome-Kwabenya MP with the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, saying it was a positive step.

Adwoa Safo sacked as Gender Minister

President Akufo-Addo sacked Adwoa Safo as gender minister on July 28, 2022, after more than a year of continuous absence from work.

While in the US, a move was made to declare her seat vacant.

Although she sought a leave of absence for personal reasons from the President, she overstayed by over 12 months.

Adwoa Safo returns to Ghana after months of absence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Adwoa Safo returned to Ghana in November last year after months of absence.

The MP took a long break from her parliamentary duties to attend to her private family business in the US.

Her long absence from her legislative role nearly cost her the seat as party officials and the leadership of the Majority caucus initiated an action to kick her out.

Also, in January 2023, she visited the NPP’s Asylum Down headquarters in a spirit of candour and reconciliation.

Source: YEN.com.gh