It has emerged that Alan Kyerematen is considering forming an alliance with the Convention People's Party's Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the 2024 general elections.

State-owned Ghanaian Times newspaper and a few other private newspapers reported on Monday, September 18, 2023, that the partnership will be announced officially soon.

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (L) and Alan Kyerematen. Source: Facebook/@Ivorkobinagreenstreet, @alankyerematen

Source: Facebook

Following Alan Kyerematen's poor performance and his subsequent withdrawal from the Presidential primaries, reports say he is considering a partnership with Greenstreet as his only chance to get back in the game.

"According to our source, dis­cussions were far advanced with the CPP and both Mr Kyerematen and Mr Greenstreet were expected to announce their intent in the coming days," the newspaper reported.

Alan Kyerematen drops the idea of going independent

According to the Ghanaian Times report, Kyerematen had wanted to run an independent campaign but dropped the idea because he realised it be an uphill task.

Kyerematen is also rumoured to have held talks with the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) because they already have existing structures to make his campaign less daunting.

YEN.com.gh is unable to vouch for the authenticity of the rumours at the present time.

NPP rejects Alan's claims of unfair electoral process

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party has refuted claims of an unfair election process during the August 26 Super Delegates Congress.

The governing party said it did not favour any aspirant in the flagbearer race as alleged by Alan Kyremanten.

The NPP noted that it was not happy about Alan Kyremanten’s withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race.

Bawumia campaign throws open invitation to NPP stalwarts after Alan's withdrawal

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a top member of the Bawumia campaign has extended an open invitation to NPP members to support the vice president's quest to become president.

Sammi Awuku said team Bawumia is willing to work with everyone in the NPP and outside the party to clinch victory in 2024.

Awuku's appeal on Facebook came a day after Alan Kyerematen surprisingly pulled out of the party's presidential candidate race.

KOD turns his back on NPP

In other news, Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has said he will vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next election.

KOD said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo administration have been a big disappointment.

The broadcaster described NDC flagbearer John Mahama as having an amazing record as president.

