A member of Akufo-Addo's government OB Amoah is suggesting that the party can stop Alan Kyerematen from going independent

OB Amoah said Alan Kyerematen signed an undertaking while contesting for the presidential primaries, and that undertaking prevents him from seceding from the party

His comments follow the surprise resignation of Kyerematen, a founding member of the NPP, over unfair treatment by the party's leadership

Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, OB Amoah has claimed that the governing NPP can stop Alan Kyerematen from running as an independent candidate.

Kyerematen, a founding member of NPP, created huge chaos in the party after announcing he had resigned from the party and would run as an independent candidate under the mantra Movement For Change.

OB Amoah (L) and Alan Kyerematen.

Source: Facebook

He accused the NPP leadership of backing the presidential aspirations of Vice President Mahamudud Bawumia, a claim the party has denied.

However, according to a report by GhanaWeb, OB Amoah said an undertaking signed by Kyerematen and other presidential aspirants who contested for the August 26, 2023, Super Delegates Congress bars him from seceding from the party.

"Amoah suggested that if the NPP decides to take legal action against Kyerematen, he is confident that the party will obtain an injunction to prohibit him from participating in the 2024 elections as an independent candidate,"

Ken Agyapong boldly cautions party's National Council

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has cautioned the party's National Council about harassment.

He delivered the message during a campaign ahead of the November 4 NPP primaries to be held across 276 constituencies nationwide.

Convention People's Party (CPP) youth leader Chairman Jerry told YEN.com.gh that he supports the actions of the lawmaker.

Kennedy Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Also, Kennedy Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign has denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

Agya Koo releases campaign song to support Kennedy Agyapong's presidential bid

In other news, popular actor and comedian Agya Koo has released a campaign song to promote Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions.

The song, which is titled "Onoaa", Twi for "He is the One", was released on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the tune as its campaign song.

