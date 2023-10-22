Prof Stephen Adei has slammed the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to fulfil the aspirations of Ghanaians

He fears the President could go down as the worst leader of Ghana if things remain the same by the time he exits office in 2024

Former Chairman of the NDPC and ally of the government made the comments when granted an interview on TV3

Renowned Ghanaian academic and former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof Stephen Adei, did not mince words when addressing the state of affairs in Ghana during a TV3 interview on October 20, 2023.

Prof Adei criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for dashing the hopes of Ghanaians who believed he would transform the country.

“One of the greatest disappointments of Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime is that honestly, he raised the hope of Ghanaians. Ghanaians expected they have a leader with a vision, with charisma, with the determination and it seems if he doesn’t redeem himself in the next 14 months, he would go down in history as one of the most disappointing leaders," he said.

Prof Stephen Adei (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @TV3GH

Source: Facebook

He suggested that if no significant changes occur in the remaining 14 months of Akufo-Addo's term, the president might go down in history as one of the most disappointing leaders Ghana has had.

During the sit down with TV3, Prof Adei also expressed his dismay over what he saw as corruption and arrogance in the government.

He criticised the perception among some officials that Ghana belonged to them and emphasised that the country's leaders should not dictate who the next president should be.

The former NDPC chairman's comments were particularly directed at the issue of corruption in awarding contracts for various projects, including road construction.

He also highlighted practices where contractors were required to make upfront payments, even before receiving payment for their work, as a sign of deep-rooted corruption.

Prof Adei urged Akufo-Addo to address these issues promptly, expressing concern that individuals within his government were seemingly in a rush to exploit the country's resources before the end of his term.

This is not the first time the respected ally and former appointee of the Akufo-Addo administration has lashed out publicly at the President. In March this year, he criticised the Akufo-Addo administration at a public forum for excessive borrowing.

Furthermore, when the biting economic challenges started last year, he asked the President to urgently address the debilitating effects.

Prof Adei advises unemployed graduates to put their degrees aside

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Stephen Adei advised graduates struggling to find a job to look for other alternatives in craftsmanship.

The economist and educationist suggested that unemployed graduates should re-skill and learn trades like soap making, and upholstery among others.

He said graduates who venture into craftsmanship have always excelled because the university education broadens their minds.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh