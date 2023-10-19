The traditional authority in Mepe in has dismissed suggestions that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, misspoke when he said the people of the area don't vote for NPP

Mamaga Adzo Srako IV, queen mother of the town among the hardest hit by flooding due to spillage from the Akosombo Dam said the president made the comment in jest

He said the Akufo-Addo said other great things when he visited the town that have not been highlighted, blaming the media for their poor judgement

Queen mother of Mepe, Mamaga Adzo Srako IV, has expressed her disappointment with the media for misrepresenting comments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his visit to commiserate with flood victims.

During a brief interaction with the media on Wednesday, October 18, she defended the president's statement in which he mentioned not receiving votes from the region.

Mamaga Adzo Srako IV as a light-hearted remark, blaming the media for choosing to highlight it.

Queen mother of Mepe, Mamaga Adzo Srako IV (lL) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

In the interview with the media houses that have come to the town to cover the devastation caused by the flooding, she lamented that the media had focused on the president's comment, detracting from the suffering of the people facing a humanitarian crisis due to flooding.

According to the queen mother, the president had made promises to provide immediate and long-term assistance to the flood-affected region. However, the media's focus on the president's harmless remark had overshadowed the more critical issues at hand.

"The president made promises that immediately he’ll see to us, and in the long term he’ll see to us. However, the little joke the president told, that if it were because of votes, he would not have come here, has rather become the news.

“We were not pleased with you journalists,” she said in Twi into microphones placed just inches away from her lips..

Disease outbreak imminent

Expressing her concerns about the floods and their potential short to medium-term implications, she feared a disease outbreak if swift measures were not taken under certain conditions.

The floodwaters had become contaminated, emitting a foul odour and darkening, indicating a severe level of contamination, which could lead to the spread of diseases.

Mamaga Adzo Srako IV explained that the community needed immediate action to address the situation. She called for the construction of a road to the camp or the evacuation of people to prevent further crossings of contaminated waters.

President Akufo-Addo's initial statement underscored his commitment to help all Ghanaians, regardless of their voting preferences. He emphasised that the government's actions in response to disasters and crises should not be influenced by political considerations.

Akufo-Addo faces backlash over comments to flood victims

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Akufo-Addo was slammed by a section of the Ghanaian public over his comments to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The President said on Monday, October 16, 2023, when he visited the victims that if it was about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

Not every leader is a thief, says Akufo-Addo

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo has asked the Christian Council to pray to God to help the public have a better understanding of political leadership.

According to the President, contrary to popular perception, not every leader wants to embezzle state money.

He made the call during a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House by the new Chairman of the Christian Council, Right Rev. Dr. Hilliad Della Dogbe.

Source: YEN.com.gh