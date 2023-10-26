Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team has admitted giving money to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries

Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign manager said his side was trying to match the financial inducements from Vice President Bawumia’s campaign

Vice President Bawumia is considered the frontrunner ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries on November 4

Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team has admitted to offering cash to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) November 4 presidential primaries.

Kwame Owusu, the campaign manager, said they were only trying to match the money being shared by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp.

Kennedy Agyapong (L). Source: Facebook/@Ken Ohene Agyapong

Source: Getty Images

Owusu said the money being disbursed by the Bawumia campaign is far too high. He also said that this kind of vote buying in Ghana elections is unavoidable.

He added:

“But I am saying that this is the game, NDC, NPP given the method by which our candidates are selected, it has given rise to these kinds of things.”

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Agyapong alleged he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

Agya Koo releases campaign song for Kennedy Agyapong

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and comedian Agya Koo has released a campaign song to promote Agyapong's presidential ambitions.

The song Onoaa, Twi for "He is the One," was released on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the tune as its campaign song.

Agyapong outlines corruption plan

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong has outlined another part of his anti-corruption plan.

Agyapong said officials who have stolen state money will be given six months to return the funds.

The flagbearer aspirant said this was an approach he was learning from former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: YEN.com.gh