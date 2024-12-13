Desmond Owusu, a young Ghanaian, has travelled to the UK to pursue a master’s in Civil Engineering and Construction Management

In a TikTok video, he documented his journey, from packing essentials in Ghana to flying via Kotoka International Airport and arriving at Heathrow Airport

Having pre-arranged his campus accommodation, he settled in smoothly after reaching his university

A young Ghanaian man has left for the United Kingdom to further his education and get a master’s degree from the University of Derby.

Desmond Owusu will study for a master’s in Civil Engineering and Construction Management.

Desmond Owusu leaves Ghana for the UK to pursue his master's degree. Photo credit: @studyuk_britishcouncil

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Desmond Owusu showed how he packed his clothes, foodstuff, and other items he described as his favourite.

He then joined a bus from where he was to Accra before heading to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and entering Terminal 3, where the check-in was done.

He reported to the airport early to avoid any issues. He went to the airport with his mother. The young man shared footage of himself on the plane.

He then shared a video of his arrival at Heathrow Airport, where he took the Heathrow Express train to his university.

Desmond had already arranged his campus accommodation while in Ghana, making settling easy.

Source: YEN.com.gh