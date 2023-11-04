A delegate in the NPP presidential primaries has revealed that he has received GH¢750 from contestants of the elections

The young man, in an interview, said that he received GH¢ 400 from Bawumia and GH¢ 300 from Kennedy Agyapong's camp

This has raised concerns among Ghanaians in regard to vote buying, with many sharing their sentiments on Twitter

A delegate participating in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries recently disclosed that he received a total of GH¢750 from various contestants in the upcoming elections. This revelation has sparked concerns over the practice of vote buying and its potential impact on the integrity of the party's electoral process.

The young delegate spoke openly about the monetary contributions he received from different political camps. According to his account, he received GH¢400 from the camp of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Additionally, GH¢300 was contributed by the camp of Kennedy Agyapong. He added that an extra GH¢50 was also provided by party executives.

This disclosure has led to debate among Ghanaians, many of whom have taken to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their concerns about the practice of vote buying.

Delegates spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

reissboafo said:

These individuals appear to be willingly participating in these interviews. It's intriguing that they are considered by political parties to be highly competent in assisting with the selection of a president.

kwasifosu25 commented:

Selling your conscience for $65. Yet you people still think the problem of Ghana is leadership. Who elects the leaders?

CFCEddykwart wrote:

See oooo, they will go and vote sheepishly and come and tell us the economy is ok. We are also here waiting for them. When they are in opposition, them still go pay mmmttccheeww

Kennedy surprises many

In a related story, Ghanaians on social media have expressed their surprise at Kennedy Agyapong's performance in the NPP presidential primaries.

The Assin Central MP, per the results that have trickled in, has given his main opponent, Mahamudu Bawumia, a run for his money.

Many Ghanaians have stated that Kennedy's numbers were impressive, given the fact that this was his first time running for the flag bearer ship position.

