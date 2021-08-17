North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa and his family have made a kind donation to the Catholic Hospital at Battor in the Volta Region.

The donation is the total proceeds from the collections received during the funeral ceremony of the MP's father, Theophilus Brown Okudzeto.

The donation was presented on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa buried his father over the weekend Photo: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablakwa's father

The NDC MP announced the passing of his father while making n appearance on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana on July 3.

The late Okudzeto was 74 years old.

Big funeral

Five weeks after his passing, Ablakwa's father was laid to rest over the weekend at Aveyime near Battor.

The funeral saw leading members of the NDC and NPP joining the MP to mourn his father.

Among those who attended the funeral were former President John Mahama, former Speaker Edward Doe Adjaho, National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah, among others.

Donation to hospital

It was after the funeral that Ablakwa and his family went to the Battor Catholic Hospital to make good on their promise.

According to Ablakwa, the family had made an earlier promise to give out the collections to the hospital and was thus fulfilling it.

The MP shared photos from the brief presentation ceremony showing his family with senior staff of the hospital.

Sharing the photos, Ablakwa expressed gratitude to all the people who made contributions at the funeral.

