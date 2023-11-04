Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has officially been declared the winner of the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries

Vice President Bawumia secured 118,210 of the ballots cast in the election, representing 61.47 percent

Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong came second in the polls with 71,996 of the valid votes cast

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been declared the winner of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, in line with many predictions.

Bawumia's tally of 61.47 percent, however, fell short of many lofty predictions by many of his supporters after a stiff challenge by Kennedy Agyapong, who clocked 37.41 percent of the vote.

Bawumia was delcared winner at the Accra Sports Stadium. Source: Facebook/@Dr. Mahamudu Bawuia

The Electoral Commission announced the results at a party gathering at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Minister for Communications Ursula Owusu, for example, predicted an 80 percent victory for Bawumia.

Bawumia's campaign team had also predicted that their candidate would win at least 80 percent of the votes.

The two other candidates in the race, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie and former legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, have recorded 0.76 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.

This victory marks the first time a Vice President from the NPP's ranks will be chosen as flagbearer.

Polls have generally projected victory for Bawumia in the flagbearer race, and he was also considered the establishment candidate.

A total of 192 446 delegates voted in the NPP presidential primary.

The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected with a turnout of 94.63 percent.

Vote buying during polls

The polls were rocked by several reports of vote buying linked to Bawumia and Agyapong.

YEN.com.gh reported that a delegate in the NPP presidential primaries revealed that he received GH¢700 from contestants of the elections.

The young man, in an interview, said that he received GH¢ 400 from Bawumia and GH¢ 300 from Kennedy Agyapong's camp.

