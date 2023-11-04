Kennedy Agyapong has declared his support to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia after losing the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has declared his support to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia after losing his bid to become the New Patriotic Party flagbearer.

Despite having previous misgivings with the electoral process, Agyaping said the primary had been fair.

He delivered a short speech at the official declaration of the election results at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"The party has been fair and transparent. My grassroots has spoken and therefore, I accept the results in good faith.”

Agyapong further indicated that his focus was now on the National Democratic Congress ahead of the 2024 elections.

"I pledge my support that we are going to work tirelessly to break the eight. The showdown is being translated to NDC," he said.

Bawumia was declared the winner of the primary shortly before Agyapong's speech.

He secured 118,210 of the ballots cast in the election, representing 61.47 percent,

Agyapong followed in second with 37.41 percent of the vote.

The two other candidates in the race, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie and former legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, have recorded 0.76 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.

Vote buying during polls

The polls were rocked by several reports of vote buying linked to Bawumia and Agyapong.

YEN.com.gh reported that a delegate in the NPP presidential primaries revealed that he received GH¢700 from contestants of the elections.

The young man, in an interview, said that he received GH¢ 400 from Bawumia and GH¢ 300 from Kennedy Agyapong's camp.

