Mahamudu Mawumia has emerged victorious in the Eastern Region as results of the NPP primaries trickle in

The vice president had 13,687 votes in the region, while his main competitor Kennedy Agyapong, had 6,794

His two other competitors, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, had 57 and 67 votes respectively

Mahamudu Mawumia, the current Vice President of Ghana, has secured a resounding victory in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries for the Eastern Region. As the results slowly trickled in, it became evident that Mawumia's popularity remained strong among party members in the region.

Mawumia clinched a commanding lead with 13,687 votes, while his main rival, Kennedy Agyapong, trailed behind with 6,794 votes. This landslide victory solidifies Mawumia's standing within the NPP and sets the stage for his potential candidacy in the upcoming national elections.

