Popular televangelist and self-proclaimed preacher, Rev Isaack Owusu Bempah, has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spiritual realm

He also prophesied that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony

In the aftermath of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's victory as the NPP flagbearer, Rev Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the revered leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, offered his perspective.

The NPP primaries concluded over the weekend, with Dr Bawumia securing a win, that although significant, failed to meet expectations and predictions of his campaign.

He garnered a total of 118,210 votes, a commanding 61.47% of the total, effectively surpassing his primary rival, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who garnered 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%.

The campaign had predicted at least 75% of total votes cast for the Vice President.

On November 5, 2023, Rev Owusu Bempah delivered an impactful sermon in his church, addressing the outcome of the NPP primaries.

He conveyed that even though NPP delegates had chosen Dr. Bawumia, he had not yet received confirmation from the spiritual realm.

"Yesterday, the NPP delegates made their choice for vice president. They have selected him, but the spirit of Ghana has not yet granted its confirmation. The spiritual realm has not yet affirmed this decision," he emphasised.

While some aspects have indeed received validation, others remain unverified. Thus, Bawumia's journey is far from over. Should he aspire to lead Ghana, he must navigate both the physical and spiritual dimensions.

According to the pastor, the verdict from the spiritual guardians presiding over the four corners of Ghana is still pending. Their confirmation holds the key before the manifestation of human votes.

Rev Owusu Bempah also delivered a significant revelation, indicating that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

The path to the presidency entails not just spiritual elements but also the role of a physically tangible individual. The chosen occupant of the presidential seat will personally bear testimony to their journey," he prophesied.

