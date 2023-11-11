Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong held a thanksgiving party after his defeat in the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries

Agyapong lauded supporters, saying they had now proven their relevance to the NPP after the flagbearer race

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has rallied his supporters after his defeat in the New Patriotic Party Presidential Primaries.

Agyapong held a "Showdown Thanksgiving Party" where he lauded his supporters for standing by him.

Kennedy Agyapong addresses supporters.

Source: Facebook

He told them they had now proven their relevance to the NPP after the flagbearer race.

“You stood firm… today you are relevant in the party because we control more than one-third of the [NPP].”

Footage from the party with parts of Agyapong's address has been posted online.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the winner of the NPP Presidential primary on November 4.

He secured 118,210 of the ballots in the election, representing 61.47 percent, while Agyapong followed in second with 37.41 percent of the vote.

Bawumia paid a surprise visit to the home of Kennedy Agyapong after his New Patriotic Party Presidential Primary victory on November 4, 2023.

The visit took place on Wednesday evening over dinner and aimed to foster a stronger bond between the two.

