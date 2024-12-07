Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby Bediako, cast their votes at the Korle Klottey School of Journalism polling station

The New Force Party leader and his wife witnessed a low turnout during their arrival at the polling station

Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife Ruby Bediako, were taken through the electoral process before casting their votes

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The leader of the New Force Party, Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby Bediako, cast their votes at the Korle Klottey School of Journalism polling station.

Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby, cast their votes in Korle Klottey. Photo source: @iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife witnessed a low turnout as they arrived at the polling station in their luxurious Mercedes Benz.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh