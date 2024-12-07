2024 Elections: New Force Party Leader Nana Kwame Bediako And Wife Cast Their Votes In Korle Klottey
- Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby Bediako, cast their votes at the Korle Klottey School of Journalism polling station
- The New Force Party leader and his wife witnessed a low turnout during their arrival at the polling station
- Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife Ruby Bediako, were taken through the electoral process before casting their votes
The leader of the New Force Party, Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife, Ruby Bediako, cast their votes at the Korle Klottey School of Journalism polling station.
Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife witnessed a low turnout as they arrived at the polling station in their luxurious Mercedes Benz.
Watch the video below:
