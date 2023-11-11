Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a surprise visit to Kennedy Agyapong

The visit took place on the evening of Wednesday, November 8, over dinner and was aimed at strengthening their relationship

Bawumia is expected to visit other aspirants and opinion leaders in the NPP as the party prepares for the 2024 election

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a surprise visit to the home of Kennedy Agyapong after his New Patriotic Party Presidential Primary victory on November 4, 2023.

The visit took place on Wednesday evening over dinner and aimed to foster a stronger bond between the two.

Vice President Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

Source: Facebook

Bawumia is expected to visit other aspirants and opinion leaders in the NPP as the party tries to unite for the 2024 election.

During the meeting, Daily Guide reported that the Vice President and Agyapong expressed mutual respect and appreciation for each other's contributions to the party and the country.

They also acknowledged the importance of maintaining a strong alliance within the NPP.

Bawumia was declared the winner of the NPP Presidential primary on November 4.

He secured 118,210 of the ballots in the election, representing 61.47 percent, while Agyapong followed in second with 37.41 percent of the vote.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the NPP Super Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP's next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis occurring under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, he hoped the NPP would rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that popular televangelist and self-proclaimed preacher Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer, he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

