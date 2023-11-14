First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu has joined the chorus advocating for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate to be selected from the Ashanti region

There is currently intense competition among potential candidates for the running mate position, and names include Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Joseph Osei-Owusu, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Osei-Owusu rumoured to be a candidate, has said Dr Bawumia must be allowed the space to make the decision

The clamour for the selection of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate from the Ashanti Region, the party's stronghold, has gained momentum.

First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu has disclosed that the party has resolved to select the running mate from the region.

He said the consensus within the party was that the running mate should hail from the Ashanti Region for a strategic advantage in the 2024 general election.

While Osei-Owusu himself is rumoured to be a candidate, he advocates for allowing Dr Bawumia the space to make the decision.

According to a report by Joy News, the NPP lawmaker emphasised the importance of integrity and widespread respect for the chosen candidate.

In an interview, Osei-Owusu highlighted the broader eligibility beyond the current list of candidates and stressed the significance of selecting a running mate from the Ashanti Region to instil confidence in the party's recognition of the region's substantial contributions.

So far, names like Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Osei-Owusu himself, and Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, have been rumoured as being on the list of top candidates.

Despite being touted as a potential candidate, Osei-Owusu underscores the need to let Dr Bawumia assess the situation comprehensively before making a decision.

He concurs with the party dynamics that favour an Ashanti candidate.

However, Sammi Awuku, a member of the Bawumia campaign team, has dismissed speculations about Dr Bawumia's imminent choice for a running mate in the 2024 polls.

He clarified recently that the Vice President is methodical and consultative, carefully considering various opinions before making a decision.

Bawumia advised to chart his campaign in 2023

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Atik Mohammed has advised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to maintain his unique vision for Ghana as he enters the 2024 elections.

During his acceptance speech as NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia stated his commitment to governing as his "own man".

Mohammed has warned Bawumia against campaigning based on Akufo-Addo's track record and underscored the need for Bawumia to present a fresh and independent vision for the country.

