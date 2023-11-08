NPP MPs are engaged in fierce competition over who will be chosen as the running mate to the party's new flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Several prominent names have emerged as potential candidates, with discussions among MPs and coalitions forming to support these individuals.

A prevailing consensus among NPP MPs is that the running mate should come from the Ashanti region, seen as crucial to the party's electoral fortunes

A fervent competition is brewing within the ranks of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, vying for the coveted position of running mate to the newly elected flagbearer of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

During the first day of parliamentary sessions following the flagbearership election, spirited discussions among NPP MPs revolved around potential candidates, spawning various coalitions to support emerging contenders.

Among the names that have surfaced, notable figures include:

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy;

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who serves as the Majority Leader;

Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, and

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister

Several parliamentarians have expressed their viewpoints, asserting that Dr Bawumia should not be pressured into prematurely naming his running mate for the upcoming 2024 election.

Dr Bawumia won the NPP flagbearer race with a little over 60% of total votes, beating his closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong who polled an impressive 37.4% of the votes.

In Parliament on Tuesday, November 8, 2023, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, spoke about the importance of respecting the established tradition, which grants the flagbearer, in consultation with the National Council, the exclusive authority to make this significant decision about their running mate.

Abu Jinapor, the Lands Minister, echoed similar sentiments, underlining the candidate's comfort, the potential for enhancing the ticket's success, and personal preferences as guiding factors in selecting a running mate.

Additionally, a prevailing consensus among NPP MPs suggests that the running mate should hail from the Ashanti region.

Kingsley Nyarko, the Kwadaso MP, noted that the Ashanti region plays a pivotal role in the NPP's electoral prospects and stated that choosing a running mate from the region would align with the party's interests and goals.

Bawumia gets a huge welcome from presidential staffers at Jubilee House

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Dr Bawumia returned to office on Monday, November 6, 2024, after emerging victorious in the NPP flagbearer race to a rousing welcome.

Presidential staffers donning white attire gathered at the forecourt of the Jubilee House to welcome his convoy amid applause and cheers.

Bawumia secured the resounding victory in the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.

