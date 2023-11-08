Atik Mohammed advises Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to maintain his unique vision for Ghana as he enters the 2024 elections

During his acceptance speech as NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia stated his commitment to governing as his "own man"

Mohammed has warned Bawumia against campaigning based on Akufo-Addo's track record and underscored the need for Bawumia to present a fresh and independent vision for the country

The former General Secretary of the PNC, Atik Mohammed, has offered valuable advice to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the Vice President embarks on his journey into the 2024 elections.

Mohammed's advice to Bawumia is centred on the importance of embracing and adhering to a distinct and independent vision for Ghana, one that sets him apart and resonates with the electorate.

The backdrop for Mohammed's advice is the vice president's assurance to Ghanaians that he envisions his own unique path and priorities.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia

Source: Facebook

Following his recent victory in the New Patriotic Party's presidential election, Bawumia emphatically stated:

"Given the opportunity by you, the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God Almighty."

He further outlined his vision, disclosing that there would be the creation of an inclusive, food self-sufficient, data-driven, and systems-based nation.

This nation, in his words, would fully engage in the global digital revolution to address domestic challenges and usher in a golden age of benefits derived from the country's abundant natural resources.

Dr. Bawumia's vision extends to the empowerment and improvement of the lives of Ghanaian youth.

He expressed his commitment to leading a nation that not only harnesses the potential of its young population but also offers them quality employment opportunities, sustainable growth, and macroeconomic discipline.

While contributing to the discussions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo," Atik Mohammed expressed optimism that the Vice President is forging his own path and not merely following in the footsteps of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mohammed raised concerns about the consequences of a potential association with Akufo-Addo's track record, stating:

"Some of the sins, I mean, the punishment (of Akufo-Addo) was visited on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [during the presidential primaries..."

In Mohammed's view, it would be a grave mistake for Bawumia to anchor his campaign solely on Akufo-Addo's track record.

He also commended Dr Bawumia for making it abundantly clear that he possesses his unique vision and will approach the upcoming election with an independent and innovative perspective.

The PNC stalwart concluded by emphasising that Dr Bawumia's success in the 2024 election hinges on his ability to introduce a novel and distinctive vision that differentiates him from the current administration, potentially avoiding the challenges associated with Akufo-Addo's perceived shortcomings.

Meanwhile, shortly after Bawumia was declared winner, his closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong accepted and pledged his support for his campaign.

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate report that popular televangelist and self-proclaimed prophet Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh