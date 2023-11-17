Activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements, has announced withdrawal after three years of dedication

Barker-Vormawor details personal sacrifices, including passport seizure, travel ban, treason trial, multiple arrests, and jail time

Expressing a need for transition, he has called for new faces to lead the #FixTheCountry movement

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the popular social change activist and lead convener of the #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements, has announced he's stepping back.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, November 17, Barker-Vormawor said three years at the helm of affairs has taken a toll on his life and the life of his family.

"Within that period, I have had my passport seized; a travel ban placed on me; a treason trial; 5 arrests; jail time spent on three separate occasions. My PhD programme at Cambridge has been on hold," he recounted a long list of challenges.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor (L) says he is stepping back from FixTheCountry and OccupyJulorbiHouse activities. Source: Facebook/@barkervogues

Source: Facebook

The outspoken activist said in addition to all these, he was also relieved of an adjunct teaching, cyber-bullied and his home and communication put on surveillance. Oliver Barker-Vormawor is currently being represented in court by three young lawyers.

"I have been separated from family; and spent my life savings to support the movement financially and logistically," he added in the post on Facebook.

According to him, it is time to bring in a new transition, for the two movements -- FixTheCountry and OccupyJulorbiHouse -- to renew themselves.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor posted on Facebook on Friday, November 17, that he has resigned from FixTheCountry. Source: Facebook/@barkervogues

Source: Facebook

Barker-Vormawor questions the relevance of Ghana Bar Association

Not long ago, the fiery social activist descended on the Ghana Bar Association, claiming it had failed in its mandate to society.

The Cambridge-Africa PhD law student also described the bar association in Ghana as useless.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor then called for the amendment of the constitution of the Ghana Bar Association to make it a leading tool for social change activism.

Barker-Vormawor claims government offered him $1m and jobs to stop FixTheCountry activism

YEN.com.gh reported in September 2023 that Oliver Barker-Vormawor alleged that there were attempts to stop his ongoing activism and protests against the Akufo-Addo regime.

According to him, $1 million and government positions were offered to him and other conveners of FixTheCountry to end their activism.

He also called on Ghanaians to join the FixTheCountry activism to pressure the government to build a better country for future generations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh