John Dumelo's Purported Win: Sista Afia, Others Erupt In Joy
- John Dumelo is believed to be leading his biggest competitor, Lydia Alhassan, as vote counting nears completion
- A wave of excitement has started building up on social media as the actor-turned-politician's fortunes grow
- Sista Afia has led the charge in the celebrities hiking up the anticipation over his lead
The provisional results for actor-turned-politician John Dumelo's battle with the NPP's Lydia Alhassan have begun surfacing online.
Voting for this year's elections officially closed at 5:00 pm today so that collation could begin. The results so far suggest John Dumelo will unseat the incumbent Ayawaso West Wugon MP. The EC is yet to publish its results.
Sista Afia hypes John Dumelo
Social media was thrown into a frenzy as the Ayawaso West Wuogon's provisional results were announced.
Ghanaian musician joined in the traction expression of her joy over John Dumelo's potential win.
Lydia Alhassan's team charges
NEIP CEO claims Bawumia leading Mahama after internal collation from 1,275 polling stations out of 40,976
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that there was an uproar at the University of Ghana, Legon. At one of the campus' polling stations, some NPP party agents shared their frustrations, demanding a ballot recount.
In some footage from the polling station, the agents suspected to be followers of the Lydia Alhassan looked agitated.
