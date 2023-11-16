Former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia met at the funeral of Theresa Kufuor

Mahama and Bawumia joined past and present African leaders who attended the funeral to pay their respects

The two will be rivals for the presidency in the 2024 election, which is expected to be keenly contested

Former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were captured with their spouses exchanging pleasantries at the state funeral of Theresa Kufuor, a former first lady.

The two met briefly and shook each other's hands, as well as those of their spouses during the funeral held at the State House, before going their separate ways.

Former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia meet. Source: Twitter/Citi News

Source: Twitter

Their interaction was captured on a video that was posted online by Citi News.

The two will contest for the presidency in 2024 in what is expected to be a close race.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The two statesmen joined past and present African leaders who attended the funeral to pay their respects.

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, and Jewel Taylor, the vice president of Liberia, were among the dignitaries present.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president was recently declared the winner of the NPP presidential primaries.

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that popular televangelist and self-proclaimed preacher Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer, he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the incoming president of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh