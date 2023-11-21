Former NPP Communications Director Yaw Buabeng Asamoa, expelled from the party, has criticised the selection process of Vice President Bawumia as the NPP's presidential candidate

Asamoa contends in a statement that the lack of genuine choice in candidate selection for both NPP and NDC leads to a loss of trust in duopoly politics and increased apathy among voters

He stressed the growing demand for credible third-force leadership, suggesting that the current process may result in a decline in voter enthusiasm for the two main political parties

In an unexpected reaction to his dismissal from the governing NPP, Yaw Buabeng Asamoa has spoken out against what he claims is a carefully orchestrated candidate selection process within the party.

Asamoa, the former Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party, who was recently expelled from the NPP along with three others, alleges that the selection of Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's presidential candidate was predetermined and lacked genuine democratic choice.

"Because [Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer] was choreographed, there is nothing new or surprising to offer the voter public," he was blunt.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa (L) and an NPP supporter holding up a Dr Mahamudu Bawumia campaign signage. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia, @yaw.buabenasamoa.3

Source: Facebook

Asamoa, Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow and Boniface Abubakar Saddique were expelled from the party for their outspoken support for Alan Kyerematen.

Kyerematen has to form the Movement For Change citing unfair treatment by the party leadership during the presidential primaries.

In a , November 21, in reaction to his dismissal, Buaben Asama, a former NPP MP for Adenta, argues that the perceived lack of genuine choice in candidate selection processes, not only within the NPP but also the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has led to a loss of trust among the Ghanaian electorate.

Asamoa believes that this has contributed to increasing apathy and a growing demand for a credible third force in Ghanaian politics, especially among the youth.

These startling claims by a former party insider shed light on the internal dynamics of one of Ghana's major political parties and raise questions about the transparency and integrity of the recent presidential candidate selection process.

Source: YEN.com.gh