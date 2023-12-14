Some billboards seemingly attacking former President John Mahama have surfaced in some parts of Accra

The billboards featured headlines from stories when Mahama was the president of Ghana ahead of President Akufo-Addo taking power

These billboards follow the erecting of old tweets of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Billboards attacking the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, have surfaced in some parts of Accra.

The billboards feature headlines from stories when Mahama was president pre-2017.

The billboards featured headlines from over seven years ago. Source: Twitter/@Mr_Ceyram

One billboard references Mahama saying he can't work magic and put money in the pockets of Ghanaians.

Another billboard features a story about public schools not having chalk under the Mahama administration.

Akufo-Addo's lawyer, Kow Essuman, received criticism online for sharing some of the images of the billboards.

These billboards follow the erecting of old tweets of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as a form of criticism of the current government.

Those billboards were erected by the individual known as the Receipts Guy.

The first billboards, erected around Danquah Circle in Accra in late November 2023, were pulled down by unknown individuals.

UK firms back Mahama in poll

Two UK research firms have predicted election victory for Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48%.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president was recently declared the winner of the NPP presidential primaries.

Mahama trumps Bawumia in new poll focused on Zongo communities

Mahama is ahead of Bawumia in polls from key Zongo communities.

Global Info Analytics released a poll showing that Mahama is favoured by over 70% of respondents.

The Executive Director at Global Info Analytics told YEN.com.gh that this survey provided valuable insights ahead of the 2024 polls.

