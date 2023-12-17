Kofi Bentil endorses Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the most promising leader for Ghana post-Nana Akufo-Addo's presidency

Bentil highlights Dr Bawumia's non-corrupt track record, contrasting it with the dissatisfaction with the current NPP government

Despite being a civic activist, Bentil openly supports Dr Bawumia, emphasizing the opportunity for a leader who has never held the presidency

A passionate advocate for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential candidacy, Kofi Bentil, has declared Dr Bawumia as the most suitable leader for Ghana following his assessment of potential candidates after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's presidency.

Although acknowledging some dissatisfaction with the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, Bentil asserts that Dr Bawumia, with a proven track record of non-corruption, is the most promising candidate.

Bentil, a civic activist, emphasizes that his endorsement stems from Dr Bawumia's competence and the fact that he has never been president, unlike his main competitor, John Mahama.

A collage of Kofi Bentil and Dr Bawumia

He added that Dr Bawumia must be given the opportunity to prove his capabilities. as president since his main contender has had that chance.

He defended his position, emphasizing that he values Dr Bawumia's potential to lead Ghana effectively, contrasting it with critiques of the existing government.

Nana Ohene Ntow Says NPP Made A Mistake Electing Bawumia As Presidential Candidate

However, Nana Ohene Ntow, former NPP General Secretary, criticizes the party's choice of Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 elections, claiming Ghana's economy worsened under his leadership.

He expresses concern about the economy, stating it's so bad it requires IMF intervention.

Ntow, recently expelled from NPP, cites his support for Alan Kyerematen as a reason for expulsion and remains unfazed by the party's decision.

Buaben Asamoa says Bawumia's rigged election means NPP has nothing new for voters

Meanwhile, a former NPP Communications Director Yaw Buabeng Asamoa criticized the lack of genuine choice in the selection process for the NPP's presidential candidate, emphasizing the loss of trust and increased voter apathy.

Asamoa pointed out the growing demand for credible third-force leadership, suggesting potential decline in voter enthusiasm for the main political parties.

His statement highlights concerns about the current state of duopoly politics in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh