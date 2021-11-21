It was a day of protests by Dalun residents in the Northern Province

Residents warn of road closures if contractors fail to return to work

They also warned against blocking the water treatment plant

Residents of Dalun in the Kumbungu district in the North have threatened to close the access road to the Dalun water treatment plant if contractors working on the road do not return.

They also threatened to close the water treatment plant that serves the capital of the Northern Province and a few other districts. They said they grew a lot of vegetables and mangoes in the district but the crops were left to rot because cars were not moving properly.

The 10-kilometer Dalun Road has stopped for the past seven years after being awarded a contract in 2016.

Youth also warned that tripper trucks would not use the road leading to the sand dune. Residents who staged a protest this morning in Dalun walked a 10-kilometer road blocking traffic in the area.

The women, children and adults who were part of the show demanded that the builder return to the site within two weeks or so that he could deal with his anger.

Angry residents in Northern Region block road, water treatment plant over "no-show" contractor. Photo: myjoyonline

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Joynews, Dalun Youth Association chairman Mahama Safinu said commercial activities in the area generate more than 60 percent of the revenue generated within the conference and therefore do not understand why a contractor has stopped road work over the past seven years while the conference was taking place.

He urged the government to pay the contractor so that he could return to the site.

Another resident Abdul Karim Abdul Somed said the type of road had contributed to many accidents in the area and some had died. He introduced a young boy who said he was his brother who was overturned by a truck trying to avoid getting into a ditch that resulted in his leg being amputated.

"If we show it, it is not just that we want to show it, but if I can count the number of people killed by this road, it is actually very high," he said.

Abdul Somed added that the young man was reluctant to go to school because of ridicule from his classmates. "Sometimes she feels sad about going to school because her classmates ridicule her," he added

