Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has criticised the party's decision to choose Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

The outspoken former NPP member stated that the party made a mistake by choosing Dr Bawumia because he wouldn't help the party.

Speaking during an interview on UTV's Mpu ne Mpu, Nana Ohene Ntow, who was recently expelled from the NPP along with three others, stated that the party introduced Dr Bawumia as the 'Economic Messiah' who would bring positive change, but after 7 years, Ghana's economy has worsened.

Speaking in Twi, he said the economy has gotten so bad under the acclaimed Economic Messiah's leadership that Ghana needs intervention by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said despite being an NPP member, he feels it is appropriate to criticise the party when necessary.

He noted that the party's current actions do not align with the campaign promises made to voters.

Regarding his expulsion, Nana Ohene Ntow stated that he was not surprised or concerned, citing his support for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's independent presidential bid as the reason for his expulsion.

He revealed that he learned about his expulsion through a press release and had not received a personal letter about it.

Nana Ohene Ntow has said previously that he was unfazed by his expulsion from the party.

He noted that he was that despite his former role as party general secretary, he had experienced rejection and has been treated like an outsider for the past 13 years.

Hopeson Adorye drops bombshell about impending mass resignations within NPP

Also, Hopeson Adorye, who is also among the four expelled from the NPP, has announced a change in his voting pattern for the 2024 elections.

Initially planning to support Alan Kyerematen and an NPP parliamentary candidate, Adorye now backs Alan Cash for the presidency and an NDC parliamentary candidate following his expulsion.

Adorye has also predicted mass resignations within the NPP and claims over 5 million individuals are ready to support Alan Kyerematen.

Buaben Asamoa says Bawumia's rigged election means NPP has nothing new for voters

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Former NPP Communications Director Yaw Buabeng Asamoa, expelled from the party, has criticised the selection process of Vice President Bawumia as the NPP's presidential candidate.

Asamoa contends in a statement that the lack of genuine choice in candidate selection for both NPP and NDC has led to a loss of trust in duopoly politics and increased apathy among voters.

He stressed the growing demand for credible third-force leadership, suggesting that the current process may result in a decline in voter enthusiasm for the two main political parties.

