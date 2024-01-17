The Akim Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea, has urged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign from office

Atta Akyea urged the finance minister to reflect on himself and the political climate amid the economic crisis

The legislator said Ofori-Atta leaving office would contribute to calming some political tensions in the country

The Akim Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea, has urged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to consider stepping down from his office.

Atta Akyea urged some self-reflection from the embattled finance minister, who has had to contend with an economic crisis over the past year.

Atta Akyea (L) is the latest to call on the Finance Minister to resign. Source: Facebook/Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

He also suggested that resigning may be in Ofori-Atta's best interest when commenting on the issue in a Citi News interview.

Atta Akyea also believes a possible Ofori-Atta association would also calm political tensions.

“He should look at himself and look at the troubles that everybody believes, I mean, when he is not there, then the nation will have peace."

The MP also criticised people who blame Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the economic crisis.

Ofori-Atta has in the past faced calls to resign from protest movements and both sides of the aisle in Parliament.

Members of the Ofori-Atta's New Patriotic Party have also called on him to resign in the past.

These have included former Presidential aspirant Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and former chief of staff Kwadwo Mpiani.

Despite the numerous calls, Ofori-Atta has said in the past he will not step down as minister.

He compared it to a father abandoning his children if he stepped down over his previous comments.

Ofori-Atta Apologises for Economic Crisis In Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the finance minister has said he feels the pains of Ghanaians over the debilitating economic crisis.

Ofori-Atta commented when he appeared before the ad hoc committee hearing the grounds for a censure motion brought against him by the Minority caucus.

The minister said he has managed the economy very well, contrary to the allegations by the Minority.

