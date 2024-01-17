Nana Kwame Bediako has announced that his interview on GTV Ghana on Wednesday, January 17, has been cancelled

The New Force leader had earlier informed fans and Ghanaians on Tuesday, January 16, to watch the programme

After providing an update about the cancellation, netizens vented their spleens over claims that the decision was due to an order from above

Ghanaian entrepreneur Freedom Jacob Caesar, born Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, has been granting interviews since he revealed himself as the face behind The New Force.

He revealed himself as the leader of The New Force after the Government of Ghana cancelled The Convention, an event that had been slated for January 7, 2024, by his foundation, New Africa Foundation.

GTV Ghana cancels interview with Nana Kwame Bediako. Photo credit: @OsagyefoNKB.

Source: Twitter

Freedom Jacob Caesar has taken to X (Twitter) to announce that his interview on GTV Ghana on Wednesday, January 17, has been cancelled.

He alleged that the last-minute cancellation was due to "orders from above," as he indicated that the decision brought back memories of The Convention.

Freedom Jacob Caesar had taken to his social media channels to announce the upcoming appearance on GTV, urging his followers to attend the broadcast.

"I'll be Live on @GTV_Ghana tomorrow morning. Don't miss it. #TheNewForce," he wrote on X.

See his latest post below:

Reactions trail the announcement about the cancellation of the interview on GTV

Peeps reacted to the tweet announcing that Cheddar's interview on GTV had been cancelled.

@OriginalObeng asked:

Who's the "order from above" I've always heard of? Ah.

@am_pending commented:

But why? Chale, why are these people at the top being shameless.

@real_homie482 indicated:

Someone, somewhere can't contain your force.

@OnlembehKingB said:

You don't need to apologise, I know this will transpire because there was something in the soup. From the above, they know when they give you much freedom you will bring them down. All your plans will be explained by yourself when a lot of interviews are ongoing...you need to work with plan "B" bro.

@iamNotime posted:

Ei, like seriously?

@ShattaNajib indicated:

Either they like it or not, we're voting for you massively, I've started campaigning for you in ashaley botwe and it's environment and I was so shocked, especially how the old ladies are old men are embracing and ready to vote for you omg, this is what I did for npp in 2016 uwin

@Alloteyfritz1 claimed:

With the way things are moving, I'm not sure the EC is going to approve the "The New Force" as a political party. Because the request has been made for getting to four months now and still.

Nana Kwame Bediako reveals he derives inspiration from poverty

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako said poverty inspired him.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

Source: YEN.com.gh