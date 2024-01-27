Retired Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah has lost his quest to enter Parliament

He lost the Bekwai NPP parliamentary primary to Ralph Poku-Adusei in the contest with two others

The incumbent member of parliament for Bekwai is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu

COP George Alex Mensah has lost his bid to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bekwai constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Mensah lost to Ralph Poku-Adusei, who polled 662 votes to his 245 votes.

Two other aspirants, Henry Opoku Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyeman, polled 30 and a single vote, respectively.

Mensah confirmed his strong links to the NPP after he retired from the police service.

“I have thought about going into Parliament for a very long time. You know I am a citizen of Asante Bekwai. I come from Bekwai, so I am going to contest," he said at the time.

Alleged plot to undermine IGP Dampare

Mensah and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare were at the centre of a media storm after some leaked audios suggested a plot to oust the IGP ahead of the elections.

In one of the leaks, officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare. The leak also claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia disliked the IGP.

These leaks led to the setting up of a parliamentary committee to probe the matter in which the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt Georg Lysander, Supt George Asare, Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and COP George Alex Mensah, all who were captured in the leak, appeared.

Dampare also appeared before the committee and denied allegations levelled against him. Mensah, for example, accused Dampare of being the worst IGP and orchestrating the leaked tape saga.

The IGP also said he would not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him and offered them forgiveness.

