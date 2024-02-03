President Akufo-Addo has dismissed 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives (DCEs) in Ghana, citing constitutional provisions for the decision

Notable figures, including Patrick Kumor and Daniel Owuredu, were among those relieved of their duties

Following the revocations, the President has nominated 26 new MCEs and DCEs, emphasizing adherence to constitutional procedures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken decisive action by dismissing 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives (DCEs) immediately, citing constitutional provisions.

The President's decision, communicated through a letter dated February 2, 2024, invokes Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014 (Act 936).

Notable figures among those relieved of their duties include Patrick Kumor of Weija-Gbawe and Daniel Owuredu of Nkoranza North, although the specific reasons for their dismissals remain unknown.

This unexpected move aligns with the President's prerogative to appoint and dismiss DCEs as outlined in the constitutional provisions.

A list of the dismissed MDCEs is below."

The DCEs who have lost their jobs include Patrick Kumor of Weija-Gbawe and Daniel Owuredu of Nkoranza North.

President replaces dismissed MDCEs

The revocation of the 24 DCEs creates a vacancy promptly filled by the nomination of 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executive Officers.

These nominations adhere to Article 243 (1) of the Constitution, which grants the President the authority to nominate individuals for such positions.

The sudden changes in leadership at the municipal and district levels could potentially signal a strategic shift or a response to specific challenges in the affected regions.

The President's actions are rooted in legal frameworks, emphasizing adherence to constitutional procedures.

The complete list of the newly appointed MDCEs is below:

Even though 24 were fired, the President nominated 26 MDCEs

