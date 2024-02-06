Parliamentarians will commence sessions by reciting the National Pledge as part of new standing orders

Heads of state of institutions are now expected to appear before Parliament when needed directly

Ahmed Ibrahim, the First Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, outlined the revisions when Parliament resumed sittings

Members of Parliament begin sessions by reciting the National Pledge as part of new standing orders.

MPs will also undergo a roll call at the start of proceedings.

The new standing orders also require heads of state of institutions to appear before Parliament when needed directly.

Prior to this, Ministers of State could represent the heads of institutions during questioning.

Independent bodies such as the Electoral Commission, CHRAJ boss, BoG governor, NCCE, and the Auditor General will now face questioning similar to ministers.

Ahmed Ibrahim, the First Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, outlined the revisions when Parliament resumed sittings on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

New bills passed by Parliament

Ghana's Parliament has approved five new tax bills to boost revenue collection following the 2024 budget.

The Finance Committee said the bills were necessary to extend the coverage of VAT to other sectors

The new tax bills are the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Emissions Levy Bill, 2023, Excise Duty (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2023, Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Exemptions (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

18 NPP MPs not seeking reelection in 2024

Eighteen New Patriotic Party legislators will not be seeking reelection during the party’s upcoming primaries.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu are among the legislators bowing out.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant and Assin Central legislator Kennedy Agyapong is also bowing out.

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary cancelled

YEN.com.gh reported that The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NPP primary was cancelled over a disagreement.

The Western Regional NPP Secretary, Okatekyire Afrifa Amankwah, said the polls had been postponed indefinitely.

The voting was scheduled at Gwira-Bamiako, but the Municipal Security Council advised that the election should be held at a neutral centre.

No new date has been fixed for the poll.

Source: YEN.com.gh