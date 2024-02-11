Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in his constituency

The Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng, has won his constituency's New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary.

He polled 440 votes, beating two contenders, including a former presiding member of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah.

Kwaku Kwarteng (L). Source: Kwaku Kwarteng/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Bonday polled 245 votes, while the other candidate, Faustina Oppong, got eight votes.

The delayed primary was held on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

This was after some party members secured an injunction to stop the primary from being held on January 27, 2024, as in other constituencies.

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions in Ghana on January 27.

These primaries were held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party previously selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Several of President Akufo-Addo's ministers were booted out during the party's primaries.

Tina Mensah, the deputy minister of health, and Joseph Cudjoe, the minister of public enterprises, were among the ministers who lost their primaries.

Deputy Ministers who lost their re-election bids included Mahama Asei Seini, MP for Daboya, Deputy Minister of Communications and MP for Juaben in Ashanti; Ama Pomaa Boateng; a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and MP for Offinso North, Collins Ntim; Deputy Minister of Labour Relations and MP for Lower Hemang Denkyira, Bright Wireko-Brobbey, and Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and MP for Trobu, Moses Anim.

