Former Minister of Youth and Sports under the Mahama administration, Dr Mustapha Ahmed, has died

Dr Mustapha Ahmed died at age 63 years old after battling illness for a number of months

Dr Mustapha Ahmed had also represented the Ayawaso East Constituency in Parliament from 2001 to 2013

Dr Mustapha Ahmed, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, died in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The 63-year-old had been struggling with an undisclosed illness for several months, according to reports.

Dr Mustapha Ahmed. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Ahmed had a career as a soldier, medical officer and politician.

His tenure as Sports Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration lasted eight months.

He assumed the role in June 2015, succeeding Mahama Ayariga.

Ahmed had also represented the Ayawaso East Constituency in Parliament from 2001 to 2013.

The former minister is survived by his wife and three children.

More recently, Mark Owen Woyongo, a former Minister and MP under the NDC, died in January 2024.

The former minister had been unwell, according to family sources.

Woyongo was a former Minister of Defence and Interior and MP for the Navrongo Central Constituency.

Auntie Muni dies at age 72

YEN.com.gh reported earlier in January that famous waakye seller Imoro Muniratu, popularly known as Auntie Muni, passed away at the age of 72 after an illness.

She died after a short illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra on Wednesday, January 3.

Her family said she had been receiving treatment at the SSNIT Hospital before her passing.

The businesswoman was laid to rest in the Northern Region capital, Tamale, on January 4, 2024.

In Accra, worshippers gathered at the Cantonments Police Mosque to pay last respects to her before her body was transported to Tamale.

There was an outpouring of condolences and tributes to the late waakye seller, who was also praised for her immense generosity and charity when she was alive.

Source: YEN.com.gh