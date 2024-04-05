Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Nana Ohene Ntow says Alan Kyerematen did no wrong by appealing to Ghana's Christian majority

He said it is hypocritical to chastise Alan's actions when the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Bawumia, has also been endearing himself to Christians

Alan Kyerematen had urged Christians to elect a Christian president, who was Christlike, in the upcoming presidential poll

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Ohene Ntow says suggestions that independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen was sowing divisiveness by urging Christians to elect a Christian president in the December 7 polls are unfounded.

Ohene Ntow, who is a member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, stated that the independent candidate had no intention of causing a religious rift by urging Christians to elect a "Christlike" leader.

Ohene Ntow says Alan's statement was merely political. Source: Ghanaian Times

Source: Getty Images

He said Alan’s comment was merely political and should not be misconstrued as anything more.

In an interview on JoyNews, Ohene Ntow stated that all candidates in the presidential race have become acutely aware of the advantage of appealing to the various religious sects in the country, particularly the majority Christian sect, and thus, there is nothing wrong with endearing oneself to that.

He noted that the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is a Muslim, aside from courting his Muslim folks, has also been seen attending churches and contributing to Christian activities as a way of endearing himself to that bloc.

Thus, Ohene Ntow added that chastising Alan for doing the obvious is mere hypocrisy.

Alan courts criticism for Easter comments

Alan Kyerematen came under fire after saying Ghana needs a Christian president because of its Christian majority.

The leader of the Movement for Change said it was the responsibility of Christians to elect a Christian president in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

He said this in his address to congregants at the Church of Pentecost, Dr Wyatt Assembly, during the Easter celebration.

that a Christian leader, who is also Christlike, can bring hope to the hopeless and serve the people with integrity.

However, his comments came off as abrasive to the NPP, whose flagbearer is a Muslim.

According to the NPP Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, the comment by the independent candidate is nation-wrecking and threatens national cohesion.

He said such comments should not be tolerated in a democratic, religious-inclusive society.

The opposition National Democratic Congress also condemned the statement.

Alan Kyerematen resigns from NPP

YEN.com.gh reported that former trades and industry minister from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following his discontent with the events of the NPP presidential primaries.

Kyerematen is now running for president as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.

Under his Movement for Change, he said he would form a government of national unity without regard to any political party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh