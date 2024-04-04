Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change has partnered with the National Interest Movement ahead of the polls

The National Interest Movement is convened and led by Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster

Courage Nobi, a spokesperson of the Movement for Change said to to YEN.com.gh said this was not indicative of Kyerematen's running mate choice

Independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change has partnered with the National Interest Movement, a political Civil Society Coalition, convened and led by Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster.

The momevent said Kyerematen and Sakara’s outfits have also concluded talks with a number of political entities to work together ahead of the 2024 polls.

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster and Alan Kyerematen. Source: DrAbu Sakara Foster/ Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Their alliance has been called the 'Alliance for Revolutionary Change', according to a recent statement.

They want to aggressively mobilise Ghanaians from across the country, particularly the Youth and Women, irrespective of their religious, political, and ethnic affiliations, in a grand coalition to elect the first Independent Candidate as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

“The Alliance when voted into Government, will focus on breaking the cycle of poverty and reset the country on a new path to prosperity,” a statement said.

The Alliance plans to work towards forming an all-inclusive Government of National Unity with representation from Political Parties, the Business Community, Farmers and Fishermen, Labour Unions, Faith-Based Organizations, Traditional Authorities, Civil Society Organizations, Academia, Media, and other Stakeholder Interest Groups.

Courage Nobi, a spokesperson of the Movement for Change stressed to YEN.com.gh that this was not necessarily related to a running mate selection.

“For a new movement, we needed to form an alliance with some of them in order that we can have a formidable force. “

“We have been in talks with different groups but the key one is the National Interest Movement led by Abu Sakara”

On a possible running mate announcement, Nobi said, “just as this has come out, in due course, that one will also be announced.”

Foster notably contested the Presidency in 2012 on the ticket of the Convention People's part.

Alan Kyerematen controversy about electing a Christian President

YEN.com.gh reported that Kyerematen has courted criticism after saying Ghana needs a Christian president because of its Christian majority.

Alan Kyerematen made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.

He said Ghanaians should elect a Christlike leader because of the country’s Christian majority.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader."

Kyerematen stressed that he could be a transformative leader and said he could provide a paradise for Ghanaians, much like the promise from Jesus Christ.

Kyerematen notably left the NPP to contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate under the banner of the Movement for Change.

He had misgivings with the internal flagbearer selection process, which saw Vice President Bawumia make history by becoming the first northerner and Muslim flagbearer of the NPP.

