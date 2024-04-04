NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, has urged political actors to consider their utterances carefully ahead of the December polls

He said he does not want a life to be lost or property destroyed as a result of politically instigated violence

This follows heated exchanges between NPP and NDC communicators, threatening violence and mayhem

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to maintain the peace and stability the country enjoys even as the election season approaches.

According to him, there is no need to incite violence and engage in violent confrontation merely due to one's political ideology.

Dr Bawumia urged political actors to exercise restraint in their utterances.

He said the upcoming December 7 poll and the heightened political debates that will precede it should not be the reason for the loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said this at the 13th Annual Night of Power in the holy month of Ramadan at Parliament.

Heated exchanges between NPP and NDC

His statement follows heated exchanges between communicators for the country's two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, stated that the NPP was not ready to hand over power to the NDC.

According to him, the economy was seeing an improvement after it had slumped in 2023.

He believes the change would inure the NPP to Ghanaians ahead of the December polls.

He said that the economy is picking up, therefore, Ghanaians will retain the NPP.

"If you don’t win an election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow,” he said.

The NDC had, however, taken the stance of the NPP as a threat to the integrity of the general elections.

They had earlier accused the NPP of planning to rig the elections.

The National Youth Organiser for the NDC, Opare Ansah Addo, said any attempt by the ruling party to thwart the will of the people would face the wrath of the NDC.

But the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Bawumia, said there was no need for any violent confrontation.

According to him, power belongs to Allah and wills it to whomever he chooses.

“So, it is important for all of us to go about the electoral process peacefully, knowing that we cause confusion and mayhem in vain because God will always prevail,” he said.

Alan Kyerematen wants a Christian President for Ghana

YEN.com.gh has reported that Alan Kyerematen has courted criticism after saying Ghana needs a Christian leader because of its Christian majority.

This has been viewed as a direct attack on the NPP flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is a Muslim.

A number of NPP executives and legislators have criticised Alan Kyerematen for his comments about religion.

